Berenberg Bank Trims Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Target Price to €30.00

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from €41.00 ($41.84) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cheuvreux cut shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC cut shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FLMNF opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.03. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $54.04.

About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.