Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkeley Lights
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Berkeley Lights Stock Up 4.3 %
Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The business had revenue of $19.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Berkeley Lights Company Profile
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
