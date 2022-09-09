Bezoge Earth (BEZOGE) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $155,386.00

Bezoge Earth (BEZOGE) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Bezoge Earth has a market capitalization of $43.26 million and approximately $155,386.00 worth of Bezoge Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bezoge Earth has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bezoge Earth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bezoge Earth alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004185 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,237.98 or 0.99880595 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036235 BTC.

Bezoge Earth Coin Profile

BEZOGE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 14th, 2021. The official website for Bezoge Earth is bezoge.com. Bezoge Earth’s official Twitter account is @bezoge.

Buying and Selling Bezoge Earth

According to CryptoCompare, “BEZOGE is a fair and deflationary token built on the ERC-20 network aiming to ensure a wide community to be part of the Bezoge Earth ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezoge Earth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezoge Earth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezoge Earth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bezoge Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezoge Earth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.