Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Up to $25.30

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYCGet Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.30, but opened at $26.00. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.02, with a volume of 2,354 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on BCYC shares. Cowen started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.08.

The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $744.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.47.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 533.03% and a negative return on equity of 30.07%. Research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

