BIDR Market Capitalization Achieves $15.19 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (BIDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BIDR has a market cap of $15.19 million and approximately $24.75 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BIDR has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

About BIDR

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 645,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com.

BIDR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

