Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Trading 4.9% Higher

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.32. 3,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,460,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Big Lots to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.47) by $0.19. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is -66.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 2,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 29.2% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

