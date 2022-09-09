Binamon (BMON) Achieves Market Cap of $2.03 Million

Binamon (BMON) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Binamon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binamon has a market cap of $2.03 million and $971,176.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Binamon has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamon Profile

Binamon is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2021. Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok. The official website for Binamon is binamon.org.

Binamon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binamon is a metaverse of digital monsters that live on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which allows millions of people to join the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binamon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binamon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

