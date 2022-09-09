Binance USD Price Reaches $1.00 (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion and $15.29 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,242.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020720 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00062231 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00069129 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005610 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00078053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00014307 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 20,003,342,405 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

