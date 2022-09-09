BinaryX Price Up 9.3% Over Last Week (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, BinaryX has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $299.82 million and $24.12 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for $148.21 or 0.00696145 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro/#.

Buying and Selling BinaryX

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber Dragon is an online game based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items. The final challenge is to defeat the ultimate boss, the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by all players will become the assets of the cyber dragon's treasure house. Defeating the dragon will receive the dragon treasure house rewards. The Cyber Dragon will be reborn and become stronger, increase the wealth of the treasure house and wait for the players to challenge again.Cyber ​​Dragon's governance tokens, BNX token holders can participate in community governance and voting rights on major game decisions. At the same time, holding BNX tokens can also get regular airdrops of gold. Some key operations of the game require consuming BNX tokens, such as creating heroes, forging rare equipment, challenging the Cyber ​​Dragon dungeon and some top dungeons. Ways to get BNX tokens: buying from Dex such as Pancake, Babyswap, challenging specific dungeons in the game, and participating in other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

