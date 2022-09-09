Bird.Money (BIRD) Market Capitalization Tops $1.60 Million

Bird.Money (BIRD) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. Bird.Money has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $31,521.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bird.Money has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bird.Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.84 or 0.00079346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,240.01 or 1.00105925 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036276 BTC.

Bird.Money Coin Profile

Bird.Money (BIRD) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2021. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,942 coins. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io. Bird.Money’s official website is bird.money. The official message board for Bird.Money is medium.com/bird-money.

Buying and Selling Bird.Money

According to CryptoCompare, “Bird has designed an ecosystem to feed on-chain and off-chain data streams into machine learning models. Making its analytics products accessible via decentralized oracles allows anyone to create dApps that are customized for each individual user.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bird.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bird.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

