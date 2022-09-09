Birdchain Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (BIRD)

Birdchain (BIRD) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Birdchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Birdchain has a total market capitalization of $197,518.50 and $43,857.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Birdchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,264.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020696 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00061958 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00069110 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005625 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00077519 BTC.

Birdchain Profile

Birdchain (BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,797,494 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Birdchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Birdchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Birdchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.