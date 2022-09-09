BitBall (BTB) Hits Market Cap of $440,924.85

BitBall (BTB) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $440,924.85 and approximately $6,960.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001554 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000880 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,692,575 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78.

Buying and Selling BitBall

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

