BitBlocks Finance Market Cap Reaches $13,158.39 (BBKFI)

BitBlocks Finance (BBKFI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, BitBlocks Finance has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. One BitBlocks Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBlocks Finance has a total market capitalization of $13,158.39 and $2.00 worth of BitBlocks Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.42 or 0.00799312 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00792028 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015456 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020197 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000298 BTC.
BitBlocks Finance Profile
BitBlocks Finance’s total supply is 6,885,317 coins and its circulating supply is 6,250,153 coins. BitBlocks Finance’s official Twitter account is @BBKFI.
Buying and Selling BitBlocks Finance
Receive News & Updates for BitBlocks Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBlocks Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.