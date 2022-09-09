Bitcoin Asset Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $667,663.49 (BTA)

Bitcoin Asset (BTA) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Bitcoin Asset has a total market cap of $667,663.49 and approximately $11,429.00 worth of Bitcoin Asset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Asset coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Asset has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Asset

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Asset’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,520,500 coins. Bitcoin Asset’s official Twitter account is @Bata_io.

Bitcoin Asset Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Asset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Asset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Asset using one of the exchanges listed above.

