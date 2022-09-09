Bitcoin Atom (BCA) 1-Day Volume Tops $110.00

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $110.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

