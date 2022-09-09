Bitcoin Bam (BTCBAM) Price Hits $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Bam (BTCBAM) traded down 58.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Bitcoin Bam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001970 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Bam has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Bitcoin Bam has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and $14,254.00 worth of Bitcoin Bam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96% against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00352457 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00786413 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015243 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020108 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000297 BTC.
Bitcoin Bam Profile
Bitcoin Bam’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Bitcoin Bam’s official Twitter account is @BtcbamG.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Bam
