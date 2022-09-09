Bitcoin (BTC) Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $21,276.46 on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $407.36 billion and $46.30 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.49 or 0.00618019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00260865 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00052188 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005304 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009447 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,145,875 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org/en. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority or banks; managing transactions and the issuing of bitcoins is carried out collectively by the network. Although other cryptocurrencies have come before, Bitcoin is the first decentralized cryptocurrency – Its reputation has spawned copies and evolution in the space.With the largest variety of markets and the biggest value, Bitcoin is here to stay. As with any new invention, there can be improvements or flaws in the initial model however the community and a team of dedicated developers are pushing to overcome any obstacle they come across. It is also the most traded cryptocurrency and one of the main entry points for all the other cryptocurrencies. The price is as unstable as always and it can go up or down by 10%-20% in a single day.Bitcoin is an SHA-256 POW coin with almost 21,000,000 total minable coins. The block time is 10 minutes. See below for a full range of Bitcoin markets where you can trade US Dollars for Bitcoin, crypto to Bitcoin and many other fiat currencies too.Bitcoin Whitepaper PDF – A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash SystemBlockchain data provided by: Blockchain (main source), Blockchair (backup)”

