Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Tops $0.75

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00003499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00309486 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00121754 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00078683 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000878 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

