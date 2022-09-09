Bitcoin SV 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $101.66 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $55.31 or 0.00263216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $101.66 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,015.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.66 or 0.00640776 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00053466 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000730 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000084 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005417 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00009665 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,164,995 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is nchain.com/en.
