BitcoinHD (BHD) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinHD (BHD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000534 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $684,007.91 and approximately $210,535.00 worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD’s launch date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org.

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

