BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Trading Up 12.7% This Week

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $51,781.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00303995 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00121448 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00078513 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003499 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,564,959,890 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinZ is getbtcz.com. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

