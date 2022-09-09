BitDAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $86.88 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $86.88 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO (BIT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,060,868,173 coins. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

BitDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

