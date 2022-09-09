BitShares (BTS) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, BitShares has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $31.78 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007749 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007761 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 155.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00023556 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005067 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012367 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin. Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong. BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

