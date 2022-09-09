Black Phoenix (BPX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $32,750.00

Black Phoenix (BPX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 9th. Black Phoenix has a market capitalization of $165,324.65 and approximately $32,750.00 worth of Black Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Black Phoenix coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Black Phoenix has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,340.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020623 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00062182 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00069140 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005555 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00077117 BTC.

Black Phoenix Coin Profile

Black Phoenix (BPX) is a coin. Black Phoenix’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,000,000 coins. Black Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, "BlitzPredict is an Ethereum-based platform that applies fintech solutions to provide function and liquidity to users of blockchain prediction markets and sportsbooks. BlitzPredict's aggregator ensures that users will always get the best odds available in the market at any given time while the liquidity reserve ensures that users can get paid immediately at the conclusion of an event. XBP is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a medium of exchange on the BlitzPredict ecosystem. "

