BlackCoin Price Up 9.6% This Week (BLK)

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $856,816.55 and approximately $824.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00031274 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002513 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,593,749 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.co.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

