BlackHat (BLKC) Price Up 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

BlackHat (BLKC) traded up 24.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. BlackHat has a market cap of $537,177.41 and approximately $34,912.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BlackHat has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlackHat alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.07 or 0.00357993 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00790083 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015409 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020198 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 8,470,571 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,715 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin.

Buying and Selling BlackHat

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.