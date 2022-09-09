BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) versus MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Financial Comparison

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) and MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and MidCap Financial Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A MidCap Financial Investment 25.87% 9.28% 3.55%

Risk and Volatility

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidCap Financial Investment has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

46.1% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and MidCap Financial Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MidCap Financial Investment $213.15 million 3.86 $82.36 million $0.87 14.87

MidCap Financial Investment has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and MidCap Financial Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A MidCap Financial Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. MidCap Financial Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. MidCap Financial Investment pays out 142.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

MidCap Financial Investment beats BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

About MidCap Financial Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine, first lien secured loans, stretch senior loans, unitranche loans, second lien secured loans and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in preferred equity, common equity / interests and warrants and makes equity co-investments. It may invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and credit-linked notes (CLNs). The fund typically invests in construction and building materials, business services, plastics & rubber, advertising, capital equipment, education, cable television, chemicals, consumer products/goods durable and non-durable and customer services, direct marketing, energy – oil & gas, electricity and utilities. The fund also invest in aerospace & defense, wholesale, telecommunications, financial services, hotel, gaming, leisure, restaurants; environmental industries, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, high tech industries, beverages, food and tobacco, manufacturing, media – diversified & production, printing and publishing, retail, automation, aviation and consumer transport, transportation, cargo and distribution. It primarily invests in United States. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

