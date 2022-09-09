Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 31,114 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,114 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,520,000 after buying an additional 3,667,087 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after buying an additional 2,109,486 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,484,000 after buying an additional 1,109,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,386,000 after buying an additional 1,065,616 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.69.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

