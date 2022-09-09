Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,141 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $14,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPD shares. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.