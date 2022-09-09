Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.07% of Markel worth $13,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 500.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Insider Transactions at Markel

Markel Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 181 shares of company stock valued at $218,307 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MKL opened at $1,206.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,162.00 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 685.59 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,245.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,324.18.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $19.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current year.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.