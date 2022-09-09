Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.17% of Rapid7 worth $11,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 37.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth $52,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 15,300.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $210,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

RPD opened at $55.14 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

