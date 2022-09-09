Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 111.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.38, for a total transaction of $5,768,656.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,633,028.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBAC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.33.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $329.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.92 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $331.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.17. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $286.41 and a 52 week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.93%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

