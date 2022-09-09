Blair William & Co. IL Has $12.81 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of Dover worth $12,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Dover by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Dover by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Dover by 41.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Dover by 18.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 44,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

DOV stock opened at $127.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $116.66 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.21.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.17.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

