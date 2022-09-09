Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 33,012 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,012 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.24% of Luminar Technologies worth $13,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth $49,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,293,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $919,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAZR. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.44.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

