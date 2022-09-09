Blair William & Co. IL Sells 680 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Equinix were worth $16,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after buying an additional 441,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Equinix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after buying an additional 433,155 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,713,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,133,000 after purchasing an additional 61,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,500,000 after purchasing an additional 58,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $650.90 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $606.12 and a 1 year high of $878.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $667.38 and a 200-day moving average of $687.76.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Equinix

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.39%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,431 shares of company stock worth $3,149,320 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.75.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.