BLink Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges (BLINK)

BLink (BLINK) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. BLink has a market capitalization of $303,916.03 and approximately $250.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BLink has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,026.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020931 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00062906 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00071690 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005606 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00078822 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

