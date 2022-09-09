BlitzPick One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,190.00 (XBP)

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. One BlitzPick coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlitzPick has a market cap of $136,882.82 and approximately $1,190.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlitzPick has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000233 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000377 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00017437 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00014055 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BlitzPick Coin Profile

BlitzPick (XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict.

BlitzPick Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPick using one of the exchanges listed above.

