Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000723 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $209,792.50 and approximately $30,552.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie. The official website for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is www.blockchaincuties.finance.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans.Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using US dollars.

