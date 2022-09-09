Blockpass (PASS) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Blockpass (PASS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Blockpass has a market cap of $190,819.03 and approximately $40.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blockpass

PASS is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockpass’ official website is www.blockpass.org.

Blockpass Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery.The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

