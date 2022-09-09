BLOCKv (VEE) Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

BLOCKv (VEE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. BLOCKv has a market cap of $6.82 million and $903.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00037658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004291 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,043.87 or 0.99197101 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00038652 BTC.

About BLOCKv

VEE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2018. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

