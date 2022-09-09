BLOCKv (VEE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,145.00

BLOCKv (VEE) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One BLOCKv coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. BLOCKv has a market cap of $6.82 million and $2,145.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,263.21 or 1.00072359 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036630 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2018. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io.

BLOCKv Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.