Blockzero Labs Price Tops $0.0192 on Major Exchanges (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $701,332.23 and approximately $2,898.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,964.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020992 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00063168 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00071322 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005572 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00078709 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

