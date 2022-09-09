Blockzero Labs (XIO) 1-Day Volume Hits $15,281.00

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $646,447.76 and approximately $15,281.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

