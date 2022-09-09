Bloom (BLT) Price Reaches $0.0704 on Major Exchanges

Bloom (BLT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Bloom has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Bloom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0704 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bloom has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $229.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bloom alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,290.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020673 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00062579 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00069105 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005603 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00077961 BTC.

Bloom Coin Profile

Bloom (BLT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 coins. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io.

Buying and Selling Bloom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloom is a decentralized credit protocol that aims to address the existing limitations of the actual credit scoring system. The Bloom protocol will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a novel approach to the credit risk assessment allowing both traditional fiat lenders and digital asset lenders to issues compliant loans on the blockchain while providing lower fees and improve borrower experience at the credit issuance process. The Bloom platform will feature a BloomID (a global secure identity, allowing lenders to offer compliant loans globally), BloomIQ (a system for reporting and trackingcurrent and historical debt obligations that are tied to a user’s BloomID), and BloomScore (a metric of consumers’ creditworthiness). Bloom token (BLT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to participate in evaluating user identities and creditworthiness. Furthermore, it will give users voting rights on future developments on the Bloom credit scoring system. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.