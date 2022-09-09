Bloom Price Up 3.8% This Week (BLT)

Bloom (BLT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Bloom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bloom has a total market cap of $3.92 million and $229.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bloom has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,983.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020974 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00063999 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00071154 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005588 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00078672 BTC.

Bloom Profile

Bloom is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 coins. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bloom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloom is a decentralized credit protocol that aims to address the existing limitations of the actual credit scoring system. The Bloom protocol will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a novel approach to the credit risk assessment allowing both traditional fiat lenders and digital asset lenders to issues compliant loans on the blockchain while providing lower fees and improve borrower experience at the credit issuance process. The Bloom platform will feature a BloomID (a global secure identity, allowing lenders to offer compliant loans globally), BloomIQ (a system for reporting and trackingcurrent and historical debt obligations that are tied to a user’s BloomID), and BloomScore (a metric of consumers’ creditworthiness). Bloom token (BLT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to participate in evaluating user identities and creditworthiness. Furthermore, it will give users voting rights on future developments on the Bloom credit scoring system. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

