BMO Capital Markets Trims Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Target Price to $4.75

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GROY. Raymond James started coverage on Gold Royalty in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Gold Royalty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of GROY stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. Gold Royalty has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $203.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Gold Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:GROY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Gold Royalty will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gold Royalty by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Gold Royalty by 3,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,880,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,570 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,083,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 12.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 24,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

