BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €65.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €64.30 ($65.61) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($75.51) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

BNP Paribas Price Performance

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €47.44 ($48.41) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($58.41) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($70.58). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €49.28.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

