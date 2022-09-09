Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given New $233.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $233.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.06.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $157.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.22. The company has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.35. Boeing has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $188,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 14.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

