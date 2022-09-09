Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Raised to $175.00 at Bank of America

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $170.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s previous close.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.06.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $157.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.22. The company has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.35. Boeing has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

