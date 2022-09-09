Bogged Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $95,702.00 (BOG)

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. Bogged Finance has a total market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $95,702.00 worth of Bogged Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bogged Finance coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bogged Finance has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002107 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000488 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Bogged Finance Coin Profile

BOG is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2021. Bogged Finance’s total supply is 14,051,727 coins and its circulating supply is 14,061,888 coins. Bogged Finance’s official website is www.bogged.finance. Bogged Finance’s official Twitter account is @boggedfinance. The Reddit community for Bogged Finance is https://reddit.com/r/bogtools.

Buying and Selling Bogged Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bogged.Finance is a DeFi tool suite for the Binance Smart Chain powered by the BOG token. It aims to develop a one-stop trading platform for BSC with all the tools normally available only to Centralised Exchange (CEX) users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bogged Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bogged Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bogged Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

